A Washburn County woman was fined $1,429 and will either serve a short jail sentence or be fitted with an electronic monitor after reaching a plea deal on drug-related charges Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Christine M. Tondee, 37, N1436 McCune Lake Drive, Sarona, had been charged Oct. 14, 2020, with felony methamphetamine possession, as well as five other misdemeanor counts.
But in a deal with prosecutors, she agreed to plead guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of amphetamine possession, court records said. As part of the plea bargain, Tondee’s driver’s license was revoked for 12 months, and she was ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment.
In addition to the fine, which must be paid in 60 days, Tondee was ordered to serve a one-week jail term, but is eligible for an electronic monitor, court records said.
A complaint filed in October 2020 alleged that Tondee was a suspect in a shoplifting incident at the Rice Lake Menards store when she was taken into custody on Oct. 12, 2020, while driving a vehicle believed to have been operated by the shoplifting suspect.
The complaint said that, when officers told her she would be arrested, Tondee locked the door to the vehicle and rolled up the window, allegedly injuring one of the officers who had his arm inside the window at the time. Officers warned Tondee they would break the window, at which point the she opened the door and was arrested.
Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a plastic bag with alleged meth residue were seized by police during the arrest, the complaint said.
