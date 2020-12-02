A 33-year-old man from Colfax was arrested on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after he allegedly ran two vehicles off the road near Chetek while driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle, while intoxicated.
Charged in Barron County Circuit Court on Nov. 23 was Trevor T. Hover. He was charged with two felonies: second-degree reckless endangerment and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent; and two misdemeanors, resisting an officer/failure to stop a vehicle and operating while intoxicated, second offense.
Barron County sheriff’s deputies and a Chetek police officer were dispatched to the intersection of county highways I and A just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 20. A driver called 911 saying he had been run off the road by a small, red sedan traveling around 95 mph. The caller was following the sedan, saying it was headed east on Hwy. A, and had just run a truck off the road, too.
The driver of the truck also called 911 to report the incident and the vehicle’s license plate. The sedan headed north on 24th Street.
The Chetek officer, on Hwy. I near U.S. Hwy. 53, saw the sedan approaching and turned on the squad’s lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
The driver, later identified as Hover, allegedly gave the officer the middle finger and on several occasions drove with both his hands out his window.
Dispatch logs reported the car was traveling 60-plus mph while entering Chetek. Eventually, the car stopped at Kwik Trip, where Hover was taken into custody.
The car was registered to a man in Colfax. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department said the car had recently been reported stolen. Hover allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle and that he knew the vehicle’s owner.
Hover appeared to be under the influence, deputies reported. He was not wearing any shoes and only shorts and a T-shirt when he was arrested. He allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test at the Chetek Police Department. A blood draw was taken from Hover at Mayo in Barron and the sample was sent to the state lab for analysis.
A records check showed Hover had been convicted of OWI in Eau Claire County on Nov. 18, 2014.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 17 years and three months in prison, $46,100 in fines and 18 months’ revoked license.
The defendant was also cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest and operating while suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.