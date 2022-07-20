A former New Auburn man who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with a 2012 assault on his wife will not be allowed to enter any establishment selling alcohol during his probationary period, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Troy B. Birkenmeier, 37, of Cameron, made an appearance Wednesday, July 13, 2022, to ask the court to change conditions of his 10-year probationary period.
He was initially charged with attempted first-degree homicide in connection with injuries sustained by his wife, Stacy Witkowski, during a quarrel at their New Auburn home.
Witkowski, who was comatose following the incident, died in April 2016, more than three and one-half years after the assault.
Birkenmeier later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree reckless injury.
Birkenmeier was sentenced in October 2013, and served time at both the state prison at Waupun and the Sanger Powers Correctional Center, Outagamie County, before his release, court records added.
At last Wednesday’s hearing at Barron, the court heard objections to the request from county prosecutors and a Wisconsin State Probation agent. The court also accepted victim impact statements before ruling against the request to modify terms of probation.
