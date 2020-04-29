Two men are facing felony methamphetamine-related charges in connection with a March 17, 2020, incident in Rice Lake, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Monday, April 20, identifies the defendants as Casey L. Eastman, 35, and Jonathan C. Wiese, 32, both of Cumberland.
The arrests stem from an investigation that started the night of March 17, when a Rice Lake police officer on routine patrol saw a late model Mercury driving through a parking lot near the intersection of Wisconsin Hwy. 48 & County Hwy. SS.
There were three people in the vehicle. A records check showed the vehicle belonged to someone with prior drug convictions. Checking the parking area to see where the suspect vehicle may have come from, the officer found a galvanized steel shed behind some storage units. Nearby was a pickup truck with its hood raised. The engine was still warm.
Officers decided to leave the immediate area and stake out the storage sheds to see if the suspect vehicle might come back.
About three hours later, early on March 18, the officer returned to find two vehicles parked near the shed, including the suspect Mercury. The shed windows were covered so that no one could see inside. The officer could hear both male and female voices and what sounded like people igniting a torch, smoking and coughing.
Officers left the immediate area and waited another 45 minutes. The suspect Mercury left the scene shortly after 1 a.m. March 18, and police stopped it.
The driver, who wasn’t charged in the complaint, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, the complaint said.
Minutes later, officers saw the second vehicle (a brown Pontiac) leave the shed. It was stopped because of a loud exhaust system. There was only one person in the vehicle, the driver, later identified as defendant Wiese. He was given a field sobriety test. A K9 officer sniffed the car, giving an alert to the presence of narcotics. A substance later identified as meth was allegedly found in the car.
The defendant told police that defendant Eastman lived in the shed. A records check showed Eastman was on parole on a felony drug charge. Officers determined that defendant Casey’s probationary status allowed them to search the building.
After announcing their presence and getting no response, officers forced the door and found a man lying on the floor. He was later identified as defendant Eastman.
Police confiscated a plastic bag containing between 9.5 and 10 grams of meth, as well as an Adderall pill.
In a search incident to arrest, defendant Eastman was found in possession of $1,336 in cash.
The complaint charges defendant Eastman with possession of five to 10 grams of meth with intent, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. Defendant Wiese was charged with felony meth possession.
