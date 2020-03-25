A Chetek man who pleaded no contest to making tens of thousands of dollars selling marijuana will spend nine months in jail with work release privileges after a Wednesday, March 18, 2020, sentencing hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Michael A. Homme, 49, was also ordered to undergo treatment for substance abuse and is subject to random urine samples while serving his sentence, court records said.
A complaint filed in February 2019 said police seized dozens of bags of marijuana and an estimated $38,220 in cash after they executed a search warrant at Homme’s Chetek home.
The complaint said Homme bought marijuana from a man identified as Kiel J. Slayton, who was allegedly accepting shipments of up to 10 pounds of marijuana per week.
Court records said Homme pleaded no contest to the felony marijuana charge in December 2019.
Defendant Slayton was charged in a separate complaint with felony marijuana distribution. A two-day jury trial is set for April 29 and 30, court records said.
