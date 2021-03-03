A 28-year-old Comstock man who was the subject of a nationwide manhunt after skipping a January 2021 sentencing hearing has been ordered to serve a pair of concurrent, 18-month prison terms in connection with felony charges of stalking and fleeing a police officer, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Robert S. Malone will also serve an additional 18 months of extended supervision after his release, and must undergo treatment for substance abuse, mental health or domestic violence, as recommended by his probation agent, court records said.
The sentencing took place on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Malone was to have been sentenced on Jan. 5, but he failed to appear in court that day and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest. Court records said Malone had been in jail since Feb. 2, awaiting sentencing.
Malone was chased by police through parts of three counties on March 13, 2020, before the car he was driving hit a set of stop sticks and overturned in Burnett County. The chase began after police tried to arrest Malone during a stakeout at the Cedar Mall parking lot, where an alleged methamphetamine deal was supposed to be made.
The March arrest came just over two weeks after Rice Lake police were unable to catch Malone on Feb. 26, 2020, after he allegedly came to an elderly care facility where his ex-girlfriend worked, and stood outside and screamed and yelled at her, the complaint said. Police broke off the ensuing chase after it reached speeds estimated at 100 mph, the complaint said.
Police later spoke with the ex-girlfriend, who showed officers some threatening text messages allegedly sent by the Malone.
The original charges included felony stalking, two felony counts of fleeing and eluding officers, and five misdemeanor charges. On Sept. 15, 2020, Malone pleaded guilty to the stalking charge and one of the fleeing and eluding charges, according to court records.
