A Rice Lake woman could face up to two years in jail in connection with a routine traffic stop in April 2021 in Rice Lake, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed June 7, 2021, identifies the defendant as Lisa M. Paulin, 46, Rice Lake.
The arresting officer said that shortly before 1 a.m. on April 3, 2021, he saw a pickup truck making a wide turn at a city street corner.
He stopped the truck after watching it operate in the parking lane, then pass over the centerline twice. The driver, later identified as the defendant, appeared to be intoxicated, and there were three open alcohol containers in the truck. Records showed the defendant was required to have an ignition interlock and couldn’t drive if her blood alcohol level was over .02.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A blood test was taken at Marshfield Medical Center and was later shown to have a blood alcohol content of .248, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication (.08).
Court records showed Paulin had two prior drunk driving convictions in Chippewa County and the city of Rice Lake.
The complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, third offense, driving while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock.
Court records indicate the defendant is scheduled for an initial appearance Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
