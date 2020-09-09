A Rice Lake man is facing his third drunk driving charge in connection with a traffic stop April 30, 2020, according to a complaint filed Aug. 20 in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 29-year-old Tyler D. Humphrey, Rice Lake, who was identified as the driver of a pickup truck that was stopped because the arresting officer noticed it had a loud exhaust.
The officer reported that the truck continued to accelerate after he turned on his emergency lights. The officer saw something that looked like a package of alcohol fall out of the truck bed, and his squad rolled over it.
The truck kept going for awhile before it pulled into a driveway, the complaint said. The driver, later identified as the defendant, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
The defendant’s blood was sampled, and the results showed a blood alcohol level of .224, nearly three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication, .08.
Records show Humphrey has two prior drunk driving convictions on his record in 2010 and 2013.
Court records show the defendant made an initial appearance Sept. 2 and is free on $1,000 signature bond pending a Nov. 18 hearing.
While on bond he is prohibited from driving without a valid license and from possessing or consuming alcohol, or from going anywhere alcohol is sold.
