A former Dallas man now serving a prison sentence on an unrelated felony drug charge is scheduled to go on trial in late June 2022 in connection with a charge of homicide by vehicle through the use of a controlled substance, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Edward J. Wakefield, 55, is serving an 18-month prison term in connection with a 2018 methamphetamine case after his probation was revoked in June 2021.
The homicide charge stems from a Jan. 13, 2020, collision with a semi-trailer truck near Chetek. The crash took the life of Robert J. Warnecke, 46, of Dallas, who was a passenger in Wakefield’s vehicle, court records said.
