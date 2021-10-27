The case of a Rice Lake man facing multiple felony methamphetamine-related charges will go to trial Feb. 23, 2022, according to information from a hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant, Samuel J. Dobbins, 55, 835 Craite Ave., Rice Lake, was already involved in an open drug-related case and had a 2016 meth conviction on his record when he was arrested early this year following an arranged drug deal, according to a complaint filed Jan. 26, 2021.
During last week’s hearing, the court ruled that jury instructions, witness lists, and related motions must be filed by the defense and prosecution no later than Feb. 15, 2022.
The January 2021 complaint includes felony charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver as a repeater, an offense carrying a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.
The complaint also charges the defendant with delivering meth as a repeater and felony bail jumping.
