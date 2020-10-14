A person who put up $2,000 cash bond for a man wanted on a nationwide warrant agreed to forfeit the money during hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Edwin Saul Garcia Gutierrez, 24, of Barron, has been the subject of a bench warrant since Aug. 18, 2020, when he didn’t show up for a jury trial on a felony charge of hit and run, causing great bodily harm.
Court records said Gutierrez last appeared in person in November 2019.
At the Oct. 7 hearing, a woman who had put up the defendant’s $2,000 cash bond “did not object” to forfeiting the money, court documents said.
A complaint filed Sept. 25, 2019, alleged that Gutierrez, then age 23, was driving a sport utility vehicle which collided with a pickup truck shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, along Wisconsin Hwy. 25, just south of 10 ½ Avenue in the town of Maple Grove.
The complaint alleged the defendant fled the scene. The driver of the pickup truck suffered what were later described as severe hand and hip injuries in the crash.
Later, Barron County Sheriff’s investigators spoke with the registered owner of the SUV, who said the defendant was driving the vehicle and had allegedly been drinking with another person earlier that night.
In a later interview, the defendant allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle, but that he didn’t have a driver’s license, got scared and ran into the woods after the crash. He denied drinking alcohol, the complaint said.
