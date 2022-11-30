A 45-year-old Polk County man will be held in custody at least two more weeks before making an initial appearance in connection with charges filed Nov. 10 after a high-speed chase that started near Barron and ended near a Chetek gas station

Defendant Derek J. Aune, of Amery, made a virtual appearance Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Barron County Circuit Court, where he is facing felony charges that include vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding an officer, and methamphetamine possession.