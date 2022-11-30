A 45-year-old Polk County man will be held in custody at least two more weeks before making an initial appearance in connection with charges filed Nov. 10 after a high-speed chase that started near Barron and ended near a Chetek gas station
Defendant Derek J. Aune, of Amery, made a virtual appearance Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Barron County Circuit Court, where he is facing felony charges that include vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding an officer, and methamphetamine possession.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the defendant was arrested on the evening of Nov. 7 after he allegedly stole a pickup truck from a rural Barron resident, fled police in a chase that went through Dallas and surrounding rural areas, ran from the pickup after its tires were flattened by stop sticks, and was arrested in a wooded, swampy area near the Keg N’ Kork gas station convenience store in Chetek.
The criminal complaint said that besides the felony charges, the defendant also faces misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as four traffic citations for reckless driving, speeding, going over the centerline and running a stop sign.
Court records said that the defendant remains in jail pending a Dec. 14 hearing.
