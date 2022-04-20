An Eau Claire man facing several charges – including being a felon in possession of a firearm – remains in jail pending a plea hearing next month in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Sharron E. Carroll, 55, Eau Claire, was in custody when he made an appearance Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Barron, in connection with a pair of May 2020 arrests in Barron County.
A complaint filed May 14, 2020, said the defendant was arrested in Chetek after an officer saw and stopped a vehicle she didn’t recognize, which had been parked at a location that had known drug activities in the past.
Dispatchers advised the officer that the driver, later identified as the defendant, was revoked and on probation at the time. A firearm was discovered in the vehicle.
Earlier the same month, the defendant was one of three people arrested at a rural Rice Lake trailer court after a search warrant was executed by seven Barron County Sheriff’s deputies and a Rice Lake police officer.
Court records said the defendant also has several open cases in Eau Claire County, including charges of meth possession, obstruction, driving while revoked and numerous charges of felony bail jumping. He is scheduled to appear in court May 12, 2022, in connection with those cases.
