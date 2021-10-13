A rural Cumberland man will remain in the Barron County Jail pending a Nov. 19, 2021, arraignment on multiple felony charges that include two counts of threatening a law officer, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Joseph T. Long, 40, 2595 Second St., Cumberland, has been in jail since his Sept. 23 arrest in connection with a charge of threatening a law officer following a confrontation near a tavern just north of Rice Lake.
Court records said that at the time of his latest arrest, the defendant was out on bond in connection with charges of felony drunk driving and threatening a law officer filed in November 2020.
In the latter incident, the defendant was shot with a Taser after he allegedly threatened a St. Croix Tribal official with a hammer and a shovel.
At a hearing on Oct. 5, 2021, the defendant’s bid to modify his bond was turned down by the court, and he was ordered back to jail pending the Nov. 19 appearance.
Besides the first two felony cases, the defendant is also facing two other felony bail jumping charges, court records said.
