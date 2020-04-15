A former Washburn County resident must pay court costs and travel from Chicago to Barron to provide a DNA sample as part of her sentence for a misdemeanor theft conviction, following a Tuesday, April 7, 2020, hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Tia L. Christiansen, 50, formerly of Spooner, entered the plea during a telephone hearing. She had originally been charged with taking a shopping cart filled with more than $1,600 in merchandise from the Rice Lake Walmart store last September.
The original complaint listed a felony theft charge. But, on April 7, Christianson agreed to plead guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge in exchange for dismissal of two other marijuana-related charges filed in connection with the same case.
She must also pay court costs within 60 days or set up an installment plan, and she is required to show up at the county jail between May 1 and June 1 to submit a DNA sample, court records said.
According to the complaint, police tracked Christianson down at a nearby gas station after Walmart complained about an alleged shoplifting incident on Sept. 9, 2019. She claimed she paid $600 cash for the items but couldn’t produce a receipt.
In the car, police discovered 156 items with an estimated retail price of $1,669.41. Police also seized marijuana found in the car.
