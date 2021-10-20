A Chippewa Falls woman is free on $10,000 signature bond pending a preliminary hearing in November 2021 in connection with a felony charge of injuring two people while operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Oct. 6 identifies the defendant as 38-year-old Lisa M. Olson, 202 Cliff St., Chippewa Falls.
The complaint said the defendant is being charged in connection with an incident on Jan. 20, 2021, after a vehicle struck a tree near the intersection of 9 ½ Avenue and 21st Street, in the town of Prairie Lake, about three miles northwest of the Chetek city limits.
When emergency responders arrived, there was one female outside the vehicle, later identified as the defendant.
Two passengers were still in the vehicle, one of whom was in the back seat, and who sustained lacerations to the forehead and lower back. The second passenger had to be extricated from the front seat.
The defendant allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle.
While the defendant was being attended to by medical staff, a glass pipe fell out of her clothing. It had residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers obtained a warrant for a blood sample.
Later that day, items allegedly belonging to the defendant were turned over to a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy by ambulance personnel.
The deputy found a bag of meth and a bag of marijuana in a chest pocket of the defendant’s coat, the complaint said.
On Aug. 13, 2021, the state Hygiene Lab confirmed the presence of meth in the defendant’s bloodstream.
Mayo Clinic Health System later produced a report that the back seat passenger suffered a lacerated spleen and fractured pubic bone. The front seat passenger sustained numerous broken bones as well as abdominal and intestinal injuries, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.