The alleged driver of a pickup truck that overturned near the shore of Lower Turtle Lake early Monday, July 13, 2020, has been issued four traffic citations, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Witnesses called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Monday, to report the truck was standing on its roof in about one foot of water along Fourth Street, near 12 5/8 Avenue, in the town of Almena, near the eastern shore of Lower Turtle Lake, according to a Sheriff’s Department accident report.
The truck was unoccupied when a sheriff’s deputy arrived. Cumberland Emergency Medical Services and Almena Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Searchers couldn’t find anyone nearby on or in the water. But the deputy found a pay stub for a man from Almena.
During a later conversation with the deputy, 28-year-old Raul Tzompaxtle-Tzanahua said he was coming home from a friend’s home when he fell asleep and crashed into the water.
The driver was cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control, operating without a valid license or insurance, and failure to notify police of an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.