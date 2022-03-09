A suspect in a string of Chetek and Cameron burglaries will remain in jail pending a court appearance next Wednesday, March 23, 2022, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Suspect Dante J. Saal, 21, has been held on $2,500 cash bond since his arrest in mid-January on charges of fleeing and eluding an officer, and second-degree reckless endangerment.
A complaint filed Feb. 15 alleges Saal broke into a garage in Cameron, a house in Chetek, and – on two occasions – a business in Chetek, over a five-day period in early January.
A separate complaint alleged Saal fled a Cameron police officer during a snowstorm on Jan. 5, in a chase that started in the village, then went south and west through rural areas before ending in the city of Barron, where he eluded capture after he crashed his vehicle into a snowbank on Division Avenue.
During a hearing on Tuesday, March 2, the defendant pleaded not guilty to an unrelated charge of driving without a license for the third time in three years.
The court then scheduled preliminary hearings for March 23 in connection with charges stemming from the burglaries and the Jan. 5 chase, as well as unrelated charges of issuing worthless checks and the theft of an all-terrain vehicle.
