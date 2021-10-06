A Polk County man who was the involved in an all-night standoff with the Barron County Emergency Response team last March is due to enter a plea today, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Brett S. Evenson, 45, 527 Milltown Ave., Milltown, was arrested March 20, 2021, and was later charged with felony offenses that include second-degree reckless endangerment through the use of a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with an officer while being taken into custody, and misdemeanor charges including operating a firearm while intoxicated and intentionally pointing a firearm at another person.
The standoff with officers started Friday evening, March 19, following the report of a domestic disturbance at a home near Reeve, and ended with Evenson’s arrest shortly after 2 a.m. the following morning.
