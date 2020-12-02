A man from Barron is in jail pending a Jan. 12, 2021, hearing on charges of drunk driving, sixth offense, according to county Circuit Court records.
Christopher J. Underdahl, 54, 522 Chukka Drive, Barron, has been in custody since an early September 2020 arrest on a charge of felony bail jumping.
At the time that the bail jumping charge was filed on Sept. 8, the defendant also had two other open cases, including charges of misdemeanor theft and drunk driving, fourth offense. Cash bond was set at $1,000 after the bail jumping charge was filed, court records said.
The defendant was arrested in connection with a Jan. 14, 2020, incident, after his car was found in a ditch along North Mill Street in Barron. A witness told dispatchers that a man, presumably the driver of the car, was seen walking south along the street.
A city officer located both the vehicle and pedestrian, later identified as the defendant. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
The original complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, fourth offense, a felony.
However, at a status hearing on Monday, Nov. 30, it was noted that information from prosecutors indicates “that this is really a sixth offense OWI instead of fourth offense, which changes the complexity of the case.”
The court rescheduled all three cases for a hearing on Jan. 12, records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.