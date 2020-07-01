An Otsego, Minn., man who pleaded guilty to charges of breaking into a Cumberland auto dealership and stealing a vehicle, will serve five years in the state penitentiary after a sentencing hearing Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The prison sentence for 29-year-old Hienok Demessie, of Otsego, Minn., also includes restitution of $2,500 in connection with a fire he allegedly set which destroyed a Cumberland carwash, court records said.
Demessie will get credit for the six months he had already served in jail prior to sentencing, court records said.
According to the complaint, Demessie broke into a building at Don Johnson Motors, Cumberland, on the night of Dec. 16-17, 2019. He took a set of keys from the dealership, stole a Toyota sport utility vehicle, took a bucket of quarters from the nearby Ignition Enterprises carwash, allegedly set fire to the carwash building, and fled.
The complaint said Cumberland police and Barron County Sheriff’s deputies had been on the scene of the fire for about four hours when – in the early hours of Dec. 17 -- they received word of “a vehicle driving erratically that went into the ditch on U.S. Hwy. 63” in Polk County, south of Turtle Lake.
Law enforcement officers later found the stolen vehicle in the ditch, and identified Demessie as the driver.
At the June 24, 2020, hearing, Judge James C. Babler listened to testimony from a detective for the Sheriff’s Department, a fire consultant and an insurance investigator, along with a victim impact statement, before pronouncing sentence.
The sentence notes that insurance will pay for all but a $2,500 deductible from estimated $847,000 in total damages incurred in connection with the case. Court records said Demessie will be responsible to pay the deductible after his release from prison.
Terms of the sentence include five years on one of two burglary charges, and additional concurrent sentences in connection with charges of criminal damage to property and vehicle theft.
