A man from Cumberland charged with drunk driving three times in a stretch of four weeks last year is scheduled to appear today, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Court records said defendant Marcos L. Maldonado, 53, waived a preliminary hearing during an April 7 court appearance and was found guilty on a felony drunk driving charge. He was bound over for further court action.
A complaint filed Sept. 25, 2020, said Maldonado was identified as the driver of a vehicle arrested in three traffic stops within a stretch of four weeks between Aug. 26 and Sept. 23, twice in Rice Lake and once in Cumberland.
Records show that, at the time the complaint was filed, Maldonado had three prior drunk driving convictions on his record, all in the state of Texas.
