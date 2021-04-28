A Chetek man who allegedly attacked a woman and a 12-year-old girl is facing penalties of up to eight years behind bars and/or fines of up to $32,000, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Joshua D. Johnson, 30, made an initial appearance on Friday, April 23, 2021, and was released on $2,500 signature bond with a condition that he have “no abusive contact” with the alleged victims.
The defendant is scheduled for a May 17 preliminary hearing, court records said.
According to a complaint filed April 19, the 12-year-old called 911 to report the incident. A Chetek police officer found the girl and her mother in a locked car parked in the driveway outside their home in the 1200 block of 13th Street. The officer noticed the mother’s face was bleeding.
The child told police that she had been in the home when the defendant arrived and asked the girl for her phone. He allegedly texted the mother that their relationship was over, then went into his room.
About 15 minutes later, the mother arrived, and an argument allegedly began between her and the defendant. The girl said she saw the defendant sitting atop the woman. She said she tried to pull him off, and he then sat on the girl. The mother pulled him off and screamed for the girl to “call the cops.”
After the girl and her mother locked themselves in the car, the defendant allegedly fled. But he later returned and was arrested. The officer allegedly saw the man using a vaping pen. It tested positive for marijuana, the complaint said.
The complaint charges the defendant with felony false imprisonment, as well as four misdemeanors including battery, intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct and marijuana possession.
