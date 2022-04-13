A Glenwood City man will spend just under one year and four months in prison after he was sentenced Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in connection with a fifth drunk driving conviction.
Kevin Richard Loenser, 55, 1329 290th St., Glenwood City, was jailed after a jury found him guilty following a one-day trial Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Barron. At sentencing, he was given credit for 86 days already served.
While he serves his sentence, Loenser will be eligible for the prison system’s substance abuse program, court records said. The prison term will be followed by two years of extended supervision. His driver’s license was revoked for life.
Loenser was arrested in October 2020 after a Turtle Lake homeowner told dispatchers that a man (Loenser) came to the house to say he was out of gas. The homeowner indicated they didn’t want to help because Loenser seemed to be drunk.
A village officer found Loenser sitting in his car. He denied he had been driving and refused to take a field sobriety test.
A preliminary breath test registered .311. Loenser was taken to Barron Hospital for a blood test, which later registered .318, nearly four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Records showed Loenser had four prior alcohol-related convictions in Wisconsin and New York State.
In a separate action on Friday, April 8, a jury trial was scheduled June 10, 2022, in connection with an unrelated felony bail jumping charge filed against Loenser in October 2020.
