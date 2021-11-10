A Cumberland man jailed since his arrest will remain behind bars pending a yet-to-be-scheduled preliminary hearing in connection with multiple felony charges, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Brent J. Johnvin, 27, 1471 Berdan St., Unit 39, Cumberland, was charged Oct. 13, 2021, with four counts of forgery. Court records also said the defendant is involved in a complaint filed by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, asking for a repayment of $837 in unemployment compensation.
Court records said Johnvin has been in jail since late September, more than a month after a statewide warrant was issued when he failed to appear at an August 2021 hearing in connection with an unrelated felony forgery charge filed in 2019. His probation was revoked, and court records indicated that he faces a possible prison sentence.
According to court documents, Johnvin has also been found guilty of forgery in Polk County, as well as methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor theft in Barron County.
