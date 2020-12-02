A New Richmond man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, seventh offense, was sentenced to three years in the state penitentiary at Waupun, Wis., during an appearance on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Richard J. Rindal, 51, who lived in Almena at the time of his arrest, had his driver’s license revoked for life, and was ordered to serve three years’ probation after his release, court records said.
He was given credit for 104 days already served in jail.
According to a complaint filed Dec. 30, 2019, Rindal was identified as the driver of a car driving erratically on westbound Wisconsin Hwy. 48 on the night of Dec. 29.
A witness who called 911 told dispatchers that Rindal’s vehicle crossed the centerline several times and almost hit another vehicle.
The witness gave a license plate number for the suspect vehicle, and Rindal was stopped by a Cumberland officer a short time later.
The officer noted Rindal “was making exaggerated, excessive and fast movements,” and appeared to be under the influence of some sort of drug.
Although the officer couldn’t smell alcohol, he reported Rindal’s car was equipped with an ignition interlock device.
Records showed Rindal’s license was revoked and that he had six prior convictions for operating while intoxicated. He had an occupational driver’s license, but the operating hours expired at 4 p.m., and the arrest was after 8 p.m.
The complaint said Rindal allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken to Cumberland Hospital for a blood draw.
