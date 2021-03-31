Sentencing is set for Wednesday, May 19, 2021, for a 25-year-old Cumberland man charged with shooting a weapon several times during a violent quarrel in January 2020, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
In a deal with prosecutors reached Thursday, March 25, Cumberland resident Devin Cole Baldwin pleaded guilty to felony charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and battery to a law officer. In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss a third felony charge of attempted battery to an officer, as well as five other misdemeanor charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Baldwin fled police and hid in an upstairs room at his home after his mother called 911 on Jan. 30, 2020.
The woman said Baldwin had a handgun. Officers heard two gunshots and led the woman to safety as more shots could be heard.
After about an hour-long standoff with Cumberland police and the Barron County Emergency Response team, Baldwin surrendered. Police confiscated a weapon from the home, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson Springfield handgun, 14 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and two loaded magazines.
