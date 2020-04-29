A former Barron man wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on a statewide warrant was captured Monday, April 27, 2020, in Ladysmith, after Rusk County Sheriff deputies located him at a home in Ladysmith.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department 36-year-old Stephen N. Newman was tracked to a home in Ladysmith and refused repeated commands to come out of a crawlspace beneath the home.
The suspect reportedly gave himself up while the ERT was on its way to the home. He was later turned over to Barron County sheriff’s deputies and was listed as an inmate at the Barron County Jail as of press time Tuesday, April 28, 2020
According to Department of Corrections records, Newman was released from the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution in June 2019.
Barron County dispatch records said the defendant was allegedly involved in a domestic quarrel with a woman on Friday morning, April 24.
