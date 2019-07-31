A Chetek man who allegedly stole two vehicles last April, set one of them on fire and evaded police for two days will be sentenced in September after he pleaded guilty to a pair of vehicle theft charges, as well as a charge of methamphetamine possession, during a hearing Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Aaron J. Miller, 37, is in the county jail pending sentencing Sept. 26, court records said.
A complaint filed April 17, 2019, said Miller was already a defendant on the felony meth charge on Tuesday, April 9, when he stole a car parked outside a downtown Barron tavern. He later set the car on fire after getting stuck in the mud in a forested area near Comstock.
Miller then walked into Comstock and stole a sport utility vehicle from a local resident.
The keys were left in both of the stolen vehicles, the complaint said.
Later the same day, Miller was spotted on security video at a Prairie Farm convenience store/gas station. He drove away from the store without paying for $20 worth of gas.
Miller was arrested April 11 at a Rice Lake fast food restaurant.
