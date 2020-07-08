A two-day jury trial has been set for a former Wausau man who has been in jail since February 2020 in connection with a felony charge of child sex assault involving a 14-year-old Cameron girl, Barron County Circuit court documents said.
The Barron County District Attorney’s office requested the trial during a Thursday, July 2, court hearing for defendant Jeremiah W. Paquin, 34. Court records said prosecutors reported being unable to reach a plea agreement. A trial is tentatively set for Jan. 11 and 12, 2021. The defendant’s attorney entered not-guilty pleas in behalf of his client.
The complaint charges Paquin with five felony offenses, including first-degree child sex assault, victim under age 16 and including the use or threat of force and violence.
Other charges include using a computer to facilitate child sex, indecent exposure, second-degree child sex assault, and intimidating and/or threatening a victim.
The complaint alleges the victim used her cell phone to meet a man on Facebook, and that he allegedly arranged to have sex with her at her home on Jan. 18, 2019.
The complaint allegedly links the defendant to the crime with photos taken from the cell phone, a driver’s license photo, and surveillance video taken in Cameron on the day of the alleged assault, which shows a vehicle registered to the defendant.
Court records say the defendant was the subject of a nationwide arrest warrant for one year, until he made an initial appearance in February 2020.
Records show Paquin is a registered sex offender who was convicted of second-degree child sex assault in Barron County in 2008.
