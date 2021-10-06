A rural Chetek man could face up to nine months in jail and/or a $10,000 fine in connection with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property filed Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Brandon L. Snyder, 34, Chetek.
The charge stems from an incident on Sunday, July 11, 2021. A witness told Chetek police that he allegedly saw the defendant at his home earlier that day, and got out of his vehicle.
The witness lost sight of the defendant, but then, he heard a loud noise that sounded like glass shattering. Then he saw the defendant run back to his vehicle and take off at a high rate of speed.
The complainant found two windows shattered on his truck, which cost $681 to repair.
A second witness corroborated the complaint’s story. She told officers that she texted the defendant, and that the defendant reportedly responded with a curse.
The defendant later admitted he was angry that the complainant had allegedly been texting his girlfriend (the other witness), the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.