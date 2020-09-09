An initial appearance is scheduled today, Wednesday, Sept. 9, in Barron County Circuit Court, for a man from Canton who has been charged with drunk driving, fourth offense.
The defendant, Jarad S. Carr, 44, of Canton, already had three prior drunk driving convictions on his record when he was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped by a Rice Lake officer just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2020.
According to the complaint, the officer stopped the vehicle after he saw it weaving in its lane of traffic and making a wide turn.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. In a search incident to arrest, the defendant was allegedly found in possession of a spring-assisted knife.
Records showed Carr had a previous felony methamphetamine conviction on his record from Fond du Lac County in 2019, and he is prohibited from carrying a concealed knife.
Records also show Carr had three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 1997 in three Wisconsin counties, Dunn, Milwaukee and Washington.
