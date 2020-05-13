A Cameron woman pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 6, to a reduced misdemeanor charge in connection to what had originally been a felony case of “threatening to communicate derogatory information” against a Barron man, according to county Circuit Court records.
In a deal with prosecutors, 25-year-old Ashley M. Nordin agreed to the guilty plea in exchange for her testimony against co-defendant Travis J. Thompson, 38, also of Cameron, who is scheduled for a Sept. 11 trial in connection with the same case.
The court ordered Nordin to sign up for one year of probation, but the sentence was withheld in exchange for her promise to testify against defendant Thompson.
A complaint filed in September 2019 accused both defendants of demanding money in exchange for their silence about an alleged sexual affair between defendant Nordin and the Barron resident.
The victim told police he posts ads in area businesses, inviting people to work for him a couple days a month at his business in Eau Claire.
He said defendant Nordin contacted him and asked if they could meet to talk about the job in more detail. He said that after the meeting, he loaned money to her, even though she wasn’t working for him.
After that meeting, the two spoke occasionally to see if they could arrange their schedules for her to work, but that she never actually worked for him.
The complaint said the defendants later concocted a phony love affair, sent threatening text messages demanding money in exchange for their silence, and, visiting the victim’s home and speaking with his family while he was away.
