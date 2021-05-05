An alleged slow-motion driver is facing a felony drunk driving charge after his arrest following a traffic stop on Saturday, April 24, 2021, near Rice Lake, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
The defendant is identified as 62-year-old Tony J. Nowak, of Spooner.
According to the complaint, a Rice Lake officer was on patrol at 3:35 a.m. April 24, when dispatchers notified him about “a grey Chevrolet Silverado (that was) all over the roadway” on U.S. Hwy. 53, near the County Hwy. O exit.
The officer went to a crossover just north of the exit and waited until the suspect vehicle approached him driving slowly in the southbound lane. The Silverado came to a complete stop, then went forward again at about 40 mph in a 70-mph zone, the officer said.
It then left the freeway at Hwy. O and went east. The officer said he saw the truck go over the fog line twice, and it almost went over a curb at the first roundabout on South Access Road. He then stopped the truck and identified the driver as the defendant.
The driver allegedly told the officer that he was on his way home from Hayward to Spooner. Although an alcohol odor was coming from the cab, the defendant denied he had been drinking.
The officer gave the defendant a field sobriety test but stopped it “because the defendant ... was unable to follow (his) instructions.”
A preliminary breath test gave a reading of .254, between three and four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication. The defendant was taken to Marshfield Medical Center for a blood draw.
Records showed Nowak has three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2005.
