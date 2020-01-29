An alleged assault at a Rice Lake homeless shelter has resulted in a felony charge against a 36-year-old man, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, identifies the defendant as Christopher L. Larson.
On Wednesday Jan. 15, Rice Lake police went to Benjamin’s House, a Rice Lake homeless shelter, where staff members reported there had been a possible domestic incident. An officer spoke with a woman who alleged that her boyfriend, later identified as the defendant, had attacked and choked her. The defendant said the disagreement had been verbal only.
Police gathered more information from the victim and noted that she had redness on her face and abrasions on her nose and lip.
The complaint charges the defendant with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct. Combined, the alleged offenses carry a maximum penalty of seven years behind bars and/or $21,000 in fines.
Court records said the defendant has moved since the incident, and is free on bond pending further court action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.