A 35-year-old Rice Lake man held in jail since mid-December 2021 is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, April 15, 2022, on felony charges ranging from methamphetamine possession and vehicle theft to fleeing and eluding an officer, along with a variety of misdemeanor charges, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
At a hearing on Friday, March 25, 2022, an attorney for defendant Adam M. Swartz withdrew as his counsel. Court records said efforts are being made to find a public defender to represent him.
At the hearing, Swartz asked the court to lower his bail from $1,000 to $500, but the court noted that prosecutors “will need time to review (the) cases to address bond at another time.”
A criminal complaint alleged that on Sept. 13, 2021, Swartz stole a car parked in the Rice Lake Walmart parking lot while the engine was running. The owner said he also left his cell phone and wallet in the car.
The defendant was arrested the next day after a witness spotted the stolen vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 63 near Clear Lake. A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy reported the suspect tried to flee when he attempted to stop him on County Hwy. P near Almena.
Court records also said that Swartz is facing felony charges of vehicle theft in Chippewa County filed earlier this year. He is due for an initial appearance on April 20 in connection with those charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.