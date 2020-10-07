A Cumberland man could face up to six years in prison in connection with a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Marcos L. Maldonado, 52, made an initial appearance Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, court records said.
The Sept. 25 criminal complaint said the defendant was identified as the driver of a vehicle arrested in three traffic stops within a stretch of four weeks between Aug. 26 and Sept. 23.
In the first incident, the defendant was arrested in Rice Lake after witnesses reported an intoxicated driver on a street in the city.
An officer arrived to find a car going about 15 mph in a 30-mph zone, weaving back and forth. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as the defendant.
The defendant started to take a field sobriety test but allegedly stopped midway through the test, and he refused to continue. He was arrested. A blood sample was sent to the state Hygiene Lab, which reported a blood alcohol content of .232, nearly four times the state’s legal threshold of intoxication.
The second arrest took place Sept. 11 in Cumberland, the complaint said. A Cumberland officer said he was forced to veer out of the way to avoid being hit by an oncoming vehicle. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as the defendant.
The officer said the defendant’s speech was slurred, and he had an open bottle of Bud Light in the cup holder near the driver seat. The defendant allegedly refused to perform a field sobriety test.
The most recent arrest was on Sept. 23, in Rice Lake. Police received a call about an intoxicated man at Cedar Mall.
An officer arrived to find a man, later identified as the defendant, get into a vehicle and start it. As was the case in the Sept. 11 arrest, the defendant allegedly wouldn’t cooperate when asked to take a field sobriety test. He was arrested and taken to Marshfield Medical Center for a blood test.
Records show Maldonado has three prior drunk driving convictions on his record, all in the state of Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.