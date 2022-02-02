A Rice Lake man is awaiting a court hearing tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2022, after allegedly assaulting his father and threatening the life of a Rice Lake police officer during a domestic incident on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Jan. 24 identifies the defendant as 26-year-old Matthew L. Miller, 128 S. Wisconsin Ave., Rice Lake.
The complaint said that two Rice Lake officers went to the defendant’s home when someone in a neighboring apartment called to report hearing “yelling and pounding on the floor” of the upstairs apartment. The caller also reported hearing a voice yelling “Why did you hit me?”
The officer found a man, later identified as the defendant, in the apartment, standing near another male later identified by the initials S.L.M., the alleged victim.
The victim said his son had been living with him the past few months and that the defendant had started an argument with him. He alleged the defendant kicked and struck him during the incident.
Officers found the apartment in disarray, along with property damage. The defendant was arrested. On the way to jail, he allegedly twice threatened to kill the officer, the complaint added.
Court records said the defendant is charged with three misdemeanors that include battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property along with two felony counts of threatening a law officer.
