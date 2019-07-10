A Rusk County woman could face almost a year and one-half in jail and or $11,100 in fines in connection with her second drunk driving charge, according to a complaint filed July 8, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Jackie R. Evitch, 31, 307 E. 11th St., S., Ladysmith.
The complaint said Rice Lake police were involved in an unrelated traffic stop on County Hwy. O, near the Walmart, at 12:04 a.m. July 7 when the driver of a white van going west laid on the horn for several seconds as the van went by.
Police said the driver blew the horn for “an unnecessary length of time.” Officers said there weren’t any other vehicles near the van to give the driver a reason to blow the horn.
Two officers tracked the van down to the Walmart parking lot and spoke with the driver, later identified as the defendant. The defendant allegedly smelled of alcohol. When asked how much she had to drink, she allegedly said: “Enough to take me to jail.”
The defendant was given a field sobriety test but refused to complete it. She was arrested. She allegedly pulled away when officers tried to handcuff her, then struggled as officers escorted her to the patrol car. She allegedly cursed the officers at the police department.
Records show Evidtch had a drunk driving conviction from 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.