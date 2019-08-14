A Sept. 4, 2019, initial appearance is set for a Rice Lake woman charged in connection with the alleged theft of more than $1,700 worth of merchandise at the Barron Synergy Co-op, 1710 Division Ave., Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Friday, Aug. 9, identifies the defendant as Natasha J. Schick, 32, 307 W. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake
The charge stems from an investigation that began June 3, 2019, when Barron police were called by the manager of the convenience gas station and restaurant.
The manager said cartons of cigarettes had disappeared from the store shelves. She watched surveillance videos, and they allegedly showed the defendant taking cartons of cigarettes and lighters, placing them in a trash bag and carrying the items to a car parked behind the store.
The manager signed a statement indicating the thefts took place from May 19 through June 1.
In a later police interview, the defendant repeatedly denied taking anything. But when the officer said the surveillance video showed she “had been stealing things every time she worked at the gas station,” the defendant allegedly said, “not every time.”
