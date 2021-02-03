A Rice Lake man already facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver now faces a similar charge after an arranged drug deal on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, according to a complaint filed Jan. 26 in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 54-year-old Samuel J. Dobbins. The latest charges include felony counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver as a repeater, an offense carrying a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.
The complaint also charges the defendant with delivering meth as a repeater and felony bail jumping.
According to the complaint, two Barron County Sheriff’s detectives interviewed an alleged meth user at his home on Jan. 21.
The man said he had been clean for awhile, but that around Thanksgiving of 2020, he started working with the defendant as a go-between for meth sales, in exchange for some meth for personal use.
The witness told the detectives that he had been involved in more than a dozen such deals since late November 2020.
The witness agreed to contact the defendant and set up a meth deal, while the detectives watched. That afternoon, the detectives alleged that they saw the defendant drive up to the home of the witness. The defendant was detained.
In a search of his vehicle, the officers found three packages of what later tests showed was nearly seven grams of meth.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with an unrelated charge of possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Court records also said Dobbins had been convicted of meth possession in 2016.
