A 29-year-old St. Croix County man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge and repaid his victim $821 in cash as part of a plea deal with prosecutors during a hearing on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
According to a complaint filed in June 2019, defendant Nicholas L. Schumann, who lived in Clayton at the time of his arrest, took a credit card belonging to a woman who was hospitalized in Eau Claire, and ran up debts of more than $800.
The complaint said Schumann was identified as the alleged thief after the victim told investigators someone used the card without her permission to make ATM withdrawals at businesses in Amery, four for $200, and one for $20.
Investigators contacted a financial crimes specialist for Kwik Trip, who provided still images of someone using the woman’s debit card on May 31, 2019, at a Kwik Trip store. The images allegedly matched Schumann’s photo on his Facebook profile.
The complaint originally charged Schumann with felony theft, but prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor after Schumann paid $821 to his victim before the Feb. 28 plea hearing, court records said.
