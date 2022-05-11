A 32-year-old Dallas man is free on $5,000 signature bond after being charged with drunk driving, fifth offense, following an incident Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Rice Lake, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
The complaint said defendant Bobby F. Bohannon, 117 E. Dallas St., allegedly rode his motorcycle through a stop sign on Sunday night in Rice Lake.
The arresting officer said he saw two motorcycles go through the stop sign, and that both bikes were going 36 mph in a 25-mph zone. The cycle allegedly ridden by the defendant then drifted over the centerline.
The officer stopped the cycle in a commercial business parking lot and identified the rider as the defendant.
The defendant allegedly agreed to take a field sobriety test but then said he couldn’t continue because he had recently sustained a broken leg. He was then arrested.
Records show Bohannon had four prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2009.
The defendant made an initial appearance May 9, and another hearing is set June 15. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, court records said.Man on motorcycle faces
5th drunk driving charge
