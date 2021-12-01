A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with felony arson in connection with a fire that broke out at a home about two miles north of the village of Arland, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, identifies the defendant as Kristi L. Thompson, 45, 12308 Wisconsin Hwy. 178, Chippewa Falls.
According to the complaint, the defendant’s daughter called 911 shortly after noon Nov. 21 to ask for a welfare check on the defendant, who was living in a rental property in the 500 block of 11 ¼ Avenue, town of Turtle Lake.
The caller said that the defendant had allegedly made statements about harming herself and, later, allegedly sent a text about “lighting the house on fire.”
No one answered the door when the officer arrived. There was no visible smoke or flame, so the deputy waited for the daughter to arrive. He then checked outside the home and found the defendant in a hot tub near the building.
The defendant allegedly told the deputy that the house was on fire, and he could go inside to check. Almena Area Fire Department was called.
Firefighters put out the fire and the Sheriff’s Department took photos showing extensive damage to an upstairs bedroom. The owner of the property told deputies he had rented the home to the defendant on Nov. 1. The owner said he was in the process of getting an estimate of the damages.
