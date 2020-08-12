A Dunn County man could face up to nearly 11 years behind bars and/or $20,000 in fines in connection with an alleged assault on a Rice Lake police officer in mid-July 2020, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Monday, Aug. 3, identifies the defendant as 36-year-old James R. Taylor, Colfax.
The complaint said someone called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, from the Kwik Trip North on Knapp Street, Rice Lake.
The caller said a shirtless man had blood all over his body, and he was asking for help. But, by the time a Rice Lake officer reached the store, a clerk said the man had left on foot.
About half an hour later, the officer located a shirtless man on a nearby street, but he ran off. The officer found the man a few moments later, hiding under a bush.
The officer got out of his squad and told the man to stand up. Moments later, the man began approaching the officer and was “clenching his fists.” The officer allegedly warned the man to stop, but he kept approaching and allegedly told the officer to “Tase me” with a stun gun.
The defendant allegedly tried to pull away when the officer tried to put his hands on the defendant’s arms. A second officer arrived to help, and, during the ensuing struggle, the defendant allegedly kicked her in the stomach twice. Several other officers arrived, and the defendant was taken into custody.
The complaint charges the defendant with felony battery and resisting an officer.
Court records said the defendant is free on signature bond pending a preliminary hearing tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
