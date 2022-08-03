A Cameron man is facing multiple charges after a crash in Rice Lake in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A July 26 complaint identifies the defendant as 34-year-old Jonathan C. Weise, 1435 19th St., Cameron.
The arresting officer said he was on patrol just after 2:30 a.m. July 24 when he heard what sounded like a crash and saw a late model Jeep that had run into the curb on a downtown street.
The officer put on his emergency lights but the Jeep kept going. The officer watched as it went through a stop sign and drove across someone’s lawn. The vehicle finally stopped at a convenience store.
The driver, later identified as the defendant, smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .20 and a blood sample was also taken at Marshfield Medical Center.
A records check showed Weise has four prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2004, and that his driver’s license is revoked. At the time of the incident, he was also free on bond in connection with an unrelated misdemeanor arrest.
The complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, fifth offense, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. He is also charged with driving while revoked, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.
