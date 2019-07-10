The disappearance of more than $10,000 worth of property, including a rider lawnmower, a trailer and fishing equipment, has resulted in felony charges against four people, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendants named in the July 2, 2019, complaints include Jason J. Hunziker, 33, and Ryan A. Olson, 38, both of Chetek; Trevor L. Davis, 29, Haugen; and Amanda D. Patterson, 28, Dallas.
The investigation dates back to February 2019, when the victim called police to report someone had broken into his storage unit in the 2700 block of 19th Street in the town of Oak Grove, just outside Haugen. The complainant said a trailer and rider mower were missing. Later, he also told investigators that a boat cover and fishing tackle were also missing.
Later the same day, deputies made contact with an informant who let them know there was a stolen trailer and rider mower stored on a property in the 600 block of County Hwy. A, in town of Chetek. The informant said both items were visible from the road. The complaint identified the location as the home of defendant Olson.
A detective and deputy didn’t find anybody home when they went to the location, but they did find the missing trailer and lawnmower. Both were impounded.
In a March 5 interview with sheriff’s investigators, defendant Patterson allegedly said she accompanied defendants Hunziker and Davis in her car as they drove to the storage sheds.
She said she waited in the car while the others went inside. The two returned carrying fishing poles and a tackle box, which she said defendant Hunziker later stored in a shed behind her home. Patterson said she ended her relationship with defendant Hunziker a few days later, and he took the fishing tackle from the shed.
In a separate interview, defendant Hunziker allegedly admitted going to the shed and stealing the trailer and lawnmower. He also allegedly told sheriff’s investigators that defendant Olson “was trying to find a buyer for (the trailer and lawnmower) in Michigan,” but that the deal later fell through.
The complaint charges defendant Hunziker with two counts of burglary as party to a crime and three counts of felony bail jumping in connection with unrelated felony charges in Barron and Chippewa counties. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 43 years in prison and/or fines of up to $55,000.
Defendants Davis and Patterson are each charged with one count of burglary and three counts of felony bail jumping in connection with unrelated felony cases in Rusk, Barron, Eau Claire, St. Croix and Dunn counties.
Defendant Olson is charged with receiving stolen property, punishable by up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Court records said defendants Patterson and Hunziker were freed on $5,000 cash bond after appearing in court July 2, while arrest warrants have been issued for defendants Davis and Olson.
