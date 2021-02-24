A man already facing felony child pornography, drug and forgery charges is in jail awaiting a March 4, 2021, initial appearance after his arrest in Barron Thursday, Feb. 17, on charges of attempted sex assault of a child under age 16, county Circuit Court documents said.
A Feb. 19 complaint identifies the defendant as 26-year-old Kevin J. Blomberg, Rice Lake.
The complaint said that, on Feb. 15, a Rice Lake police officer used an assumed Facebook profile to make contact with someone later identified as the defendant, who allegedly confirmed his identity later via the Snapchat social media platform.
Posing as a 15-year-old girl living in Barron, the investigator held an online conversation with someone the complaint identified as the holder of an account named “Blomberg17.”
The investigator received several explicit photos from the responder.
The complaint details further conversations in which the investigator received the defendant’s cell phone number along with more explicit photos and video. She sent the responder a photo of a woman who works for the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department, and she also provided the responder with an undercover cell number that was redacted from the complaint.
The complaint also said that a meeting was arranged with the responder for the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Barron Kwik Trip.
The officer drove to Barron and later spotted a man matching the images she had received during the online conversations. Other officers converged on the area and took the defendant into custody.
In a search incident to arrest, the defendant was allegedly found in possession of a syringe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers also confiscated two cell phones, one of which contained a photo that the investigator had sent during the online conversation, as well as several counterfeit bills.
In a later search of a memory card in one of the cell phones, the investigator found explicit photos of a “prepubescent juvenile female.”
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with four other felony cases that include charges of check forgery, possession of child pornography and possession of methamphetamine.
Besides attempted child sex assault, the Feb. 19 complaint also includes felony charges of child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, two counts of possession of child porn, possession of meth, and two counts of felony bail jumping.
