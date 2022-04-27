An alleged fight between two Comstock area neighbors who argued over a pair of dogs running loose has led to a felony battery charge against one combatant and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against the other, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Complaints filed Thursday, April 21, 2022, identify the defendants as 59-year-old Daniel A. Robb, 549 19th Ave., Comstock, and Larry W. Brown, 77, 539 19th Ave., Cumberland.
The complaint said that the fight started Tuesday, April 19, after Robb said his dogs escaped from his property and he drove around to look for them.
Robb told a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy that defendant Brown flagged him down while he was driving. Brown allegedly told Robb he had taken several shots at the escaped dogs. The disagreement then escalated until Robb alleged he hit Brown and that Brown was “hurting pretty good, I would guess.”
The deputy went looking for Brown at his home, but couldn’t find him. Later, the deputy learned Brown was at the Cumberland Hospital emergency room being treated for his injuries, which turned out to be a compound fracture to his left cheekbone. Brown later underwent surgery, the complaint said.
Court records said defendant Robb is free on $2,500 signature bond pending further legal action. If convicted, he could face up to three and one-half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Defendant Brown is due in court next Wednesday, May 4. If convicted, he could face up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, court records said.
