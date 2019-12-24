A routine traffic stop in Barron on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, has resulted in a felony drunk driving charge against a 51-year-old Cameron man, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
The defendant is identified as Marty A. Nichols, 1368 19th St.
At 1:45 a.m. Dec. 14, a Barron officer stopped a vehicle in the city after getting a report from Cameron police that the vehicle was registered to an owner whose license was revoked, and who was driving outside permissible hours for his occupational driver’s license.
Records said the driver, later identified as the defendant, was not to drive with a blood alcohol level over .02. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test yielded a reading of .059, below the state threshold of intoxication, but more than the license limitation of .02.
Records show Nichols had prior drunk driving convictions in 1992, 1999, 2006, and 2018. His license was revoked for three years after the latest conviction, and his occupational license limited him to driving on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to court records.
If convicted, the defendant could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.